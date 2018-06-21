PROVO — A little over a month remains before BYU's football team hits the practice field for fall camp, but that won't stop Cougar news from dominating the day Friday.

BYU will host its annual Media Day on Friday, with appearances from both players and coaches, as well as a few former Cougars in the NFL. Here's a rundown of what fans need to know about the 2018 BYU Football Media Day.

What: BYU Football Media Day

When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MDT

Where: BYU Broadcast Building, Provo

On the air

— 9-10 a.m.: BYU State of the Program, on BYUtv (as well as www.byutv.org), ESPN3/Watch ESPN and BYU Radio (Sirius XM Channel 143 and www.byuradio.org)

— 10 a.m.-noon: BYU Sports Nation Live, on BYUtv, ESPN3 and BYU Radio

— Noon-2 p.m.: Behind the Mic with Greg Wrubell, on BYU Radio

— 2-3 p.m.: Cougars in the NFL, on BYUtv and BYU Radio

Live web chat schedule, on BYUtv Sports' YouTube channel

— Kalani Sitake and Trevor Matich, 8 a.m.

— Aaron Roderick and Fesi Sitake, 8:15 a.m.

— AJ Steward and Preston Hadley, 8:30 a.m.

— John Denney and Jernaro Gilford, 8:45 a.m.

— Tanner Mangum and Moroni Laulu-Pututau, noon

— Beau Hoge and Tristen Hoge, 12:15 p.m.

— Joe Critchlow and Thomas Shoaf, 12:30 p.m.

— Zach Wilson and Zach Katoa, 12:45 p.m.

— Sione Takitaki and Butch Pau’u, 1 p.m.

— Jeff Grimes and Ryan Pugh, 1:15 p.m.

— Brayden El-Bakri and Adam Pulsipher, 1:30 p.m. (in Spanish)

— Matt Hadley, 1:40 p.m. (in Portuguese)

— Corbin Kaufusi, 1:50 p.m. (in Korean)

— Micah Simon and Troy Warner, 3 p.m.

— Fred Warner and Jamaal Williams, 3:15 p.m.

— Corbin Kaufusi, Bronson Kaufusi and Devin Kaufusi, 3:30 p.m.

Social media

The Deseret News will have four reporters on site to share the day's news and what is being discussed. Follow them on Twitter: Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall), Dick Harmon (@HarmonWrites), Brandon Gurney (@BrandonCGuney) and Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd).

Top storylines

— Latest on the quarterbacks. When BYU wrapped up spring ball, there was no clear starter at the quarterback position, with Joe Critchlow, Beau Hoge, Zach Wilson and a rehabbing Tanner Mangum in contention. There will be plenty of questions pointed toward players and coaches about how the QB work has been progressing this offseason, as well as what needs to happen over the next couple of months before the season begins.

— Newsworthy notes, thoughts on transfer rules. As is the case with every Media Day, Cougar fans will want to hear the latest on any personnel updates or newsworthy tidbits, like scheduling news. One hot topic Friday could be the recent news about the new NCAA transfer rules and how both players and coaches feel about the ruling.

— Cougars in the NFL. Several former BYU players who have moved on to pro careers will be in the building, including Jamaal Williams (now with the Green Bay Packers), Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Bronson Kaufusi (Baltimore Ravens) and John Denney (Miami Dolphins). The one-hour TV program at 2 p.m. will also feature segments from Ziggy Ansah (Detroit Lions), Taysom Hilll (New Orleans Saints) and Kyle Van Noy (New England Patriots), among others.