SALT LAKE CITY — Time magazine’s new cover photo slammed President Donald Trump for his administration’s separation policy.

The cover takes the trending photo from Getty Images’ John Moore of a little girl crying while border agents search her mother and combines it with a photo of the president.

The cover reads, “Welcome to America.”

Time first unveiled the photo on Twitter Thursday morning.

See the reveal below.

TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

“Driving home the point: the image of Trump they chose for the face-off is one that seems to display the callous indifference that he and his supporters have shown thus far in the debate,” according to Mashable.

Time published the cover along with a cover story with the headline, “A Reckoning After Trump’s Border Separation Policy: What Kind of Country Are We?” The story focuses on Trump’s policy and how it impacts American ideals.

Time called Moore’s photo “the most visible symbol of the immigration debate in America.”

Moore told Time the photo of the 2-year-old Honduran girl was a tough one to take.

“This one was tough for me. As soon as it was over, they were put into a van. I had to stop and take deep breaths,” Moore told Time earlier this week. “All I wanted to do was pick her up. But I couldn’t.”

Social media reacted to the cover:

And Trump gets another Time cover. pic.twitter.com/ea9YB1pHjz — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) June 21, 2018

Trump is on the cover of Time again, but it’s not one he’ll like. pic.twitter.com/3TDzjvlEMl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 21, 2018

For a man who used to brag about being on the cover of @time magazine, this is brutal pic.twitter.com/21jv37U5om — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 21, 2018

Trump issued an executive order Wednesday that reversed the policy of separating parents and children, according to The Associated Press. The order won’t end the “zero-tolerance” policy that prosecutes adults at the border, but the order will keep families together, at least for the time being.

More than 2,300 children who have been separated are unlikely to be reunited with their families since their parents remain in federal custody, according to The New York Times.