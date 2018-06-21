Thirty years after being hospitalized with a spinal tumor as a teenager, Liz Brown found the nurse who helped make her stay a little more enjoyable, BBC reported.
Brown, who lives in England, was only 14 when she was diagnosed, but she still remembers Debbie Bye, a nurse who gave her fun tasks and diligent care.
“I remember watching Debbie work and being so inspired by the way that she did things,” Brown told the Independent. “She showed me that children are children no matter what is wrong with them and she treated us all the same.”
Brown asked Twitter for help to find Bye so she could thank her, and by the next day, the two had gotten in contact.
"I enjoyed my job and did my job to the best I could, but didn't feel like I had made that much impact on someone that 30 years later they could remember my name,” Bye told BBC. “It's a bit overwhelming.”
The women plan to meet up in person soon. Read the full articles from BBC and the Independent.