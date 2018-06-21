Scott Garrett, Dixie State Athletics
Dixie State senior point guard Brandon Simister poses for his headshot.

Dixie State senior men’s basketball player Brandon Simister on Thursday was named the 2017-18 Pacific West Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Simister is the second DSU student-athlete to claim the conference’s year-end academic award, joining former DSU basketball player Zach Robbins, who won the award in the 2014-15 season.

Simister, who earned PacWest Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors earlier this week, collected CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America honors last March and was a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 selection with a 3.91 GPA in biology. He was a first-team all-PacWest and second-team D2CCA all-West region selection this past season after finishing as DSU’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 ppg.

He scored in double figures in 23 of his 28 starts with a team-high seven 20-plus point outings, and he led the team in scoring 13 times overall. In addition, the senior was named the 2018 PacWest Tournament Most Outstanding Player after pouring in a career-high 28 points in DSU’s tournament-clinching win over CBU. He also tallied 25 points with a DSU single-game record-tying six 3-pointers in a win over Holy Names.

Simister closed his season ranked in the top 15 nationally in free throw percentage with a DSU single-season record 90.2 percent clip, which included breaking DSU and PacWest single-game records with 18-straight free throws made in a win at Concordia-Irvine, going 18-for-18 overall.

Simister finished his four-year career owning the DSU “trifecta” as the single game (co-leader with six), single season (67 in 2017-18) and career (165) 3FGM leader. He is also DSU’s career leader in free throw percentage (.8708) and is ranked in the top 10 all-time in 13 DSU career statistical categories overall, including second all-time in free throws made (337), third in assists (307), third in career 3-point percentage (.424) and fourth in scoring (1,145 pts).

