SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department will hold several hazardous waste collection events between now and Saturday, Aug. 11.

Hazardous waste is defined as anything in and around the home that is poisonous, flammable, corrosive or toxic, including pharmaceuticals, cleaning supplies, yard care chemicals, pesticides fuels, batteries, oil, antifreeze and electronics.

No explosives, radioactive material, tires or waste from businesses will be accepted.

Collections will take place at the following times and locations:

• Thursday, June 28, Sugar House Park, 1500 E. 2100 South, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., all types of waste accepted

• Thursday, July 5, Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., all types of waste except pharmaceuticals

• Thursday, July 12, Holladay City Center, 4626 S. 2300 East, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., all types of waste except pharmaceuticals

• Saturday, July 14, Smith’s Food and Drug, 876 E. 800 South, 8 a.m. to noon, electronics and pharmaceuticals only

• Thursday, July 19, Draper City Park, 1300 E. 12500 South, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., all types of waste except pharmaceuticals

• Saturday, Aug. 11, Smith’s Food and Drug, 455 S. 500 East, 8 a.m. to noon, electronics and pharmaceuticals only