SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County libraries will now give out injectable naloxone rescue kits to members of the public who request one. No questions will be asked and no personal information will be collected or shared.

Naloxone is a drug that can be used to reverse the effects of a serious opioid overdose and can be lifesaving in some instances. It can be administered with a needle injection or a nasal spray, depending on the kit it comes with. It is safe to use on a person even if it turns out they are not experiencing an overdose and is not addictive, health officials have said.

According to the library system, approximately 360 injectable rescue kits, which were assembled by volunteers from Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, were provided to the branches during staff training sessions earlier this week.