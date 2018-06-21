SALT LAKE CITY — Regina Ballard, a receptionist at North Lincoln High School in North Carolina, never thought a song she performed for the student body would be seen by 1 million people.

Ballard went viral on Facebook after posting her version of "At Last" by Etta James, which she sang to students over the PA system to celebrate the last day of school, changing some words for the occasion.

"Here we are in heaven, for summer break is ours at last," Ballard sang.

I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!!

Along with the video, which now has more than 1 million views, Ballard posted that she loves her job but looks forward to summer so she can spend time with her family. According to ABC News, Ballard has worked at the school for 15 years.

"I was just having fun and steering us all into the summer break with a smile," Ballard told Good Morning America.

Watch the full video on Ballard’s Facebook page.

