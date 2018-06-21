SOUTH SALT LAKE — A longtime Main Street business was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at Ra-Elco Electronics, 2780 S. Main, about 6:15 a.m. The store was closed at the time. The first arriving fire crews were forced to immediately go into a defensive mode, said South Salt Lake Deputy Fire Chief Terry Addison, meaning firefighters could not enter the building.

"They had flames coming through the roof,” he said.

A portion of the building collapsed. No one was injured in the incident. Damage was estimated at more than $100,000, Addison said.

A cause of the fire was undetermined. "It does not look like it is suspicious," he said.

Ra-Elco Electronics — short for Ray's Electronic Co. — is named after its founder, Ray Gunnell, who started the business in 1972. His son, Robert Gunnell, is currently the owner of the business.

"Devastating news, but we’ll see what we can do,” he said as he surveyed the damage on Thursday.

Many longtime customers either stopped by the store or posted messages of support on social media Thursday.

"Ra-Elco has been the go-to place for all electronic needs for so many years I can't remember when they weren't around. Many thanks to Ra-Elco, its owners and staff. I hope this will not be the end," one man posted on Facebook.

"The fire saddens me. This place was vital, and truly unique. I hope they can rebuild," wrote another.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill