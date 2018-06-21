SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass just threw some serious shade at AMC Theaters. Grab the popcorn.
MoviePass slammed AMC for its new AMC Stubs A-List subscription service, which was first announced Wednesday.
“Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train. Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!” MoviePass tweeted.
The company followed up with, “AMC has repeatedly disparaged our model as a way to discourage our growth because all along they wanted to launch their own, more expensive plan. We want to make movies more accessible, they want more profit.”
Ouf. You feel the fire?
Like any viral beef these days, Twitter reacted to MoviePass with pointed shots about what the subscription service does wrong.
This is the first time we’ve seen MoviePass take a direct shot at AMC since the two companies began their feud last year.
“MoviePass’s relationship with AMC — the U.S.’s largest theater chain — is strained at best, hostile at worst,” according to Quartz.
The back-and-forth between the two sides began last August when AMC threatened to bar MoviePass from its locations, specifically after MoviePass lowered its monthly cost to $9.95 per month for one movie a day.
AMC called MoviePass a “small-fringe player” at the time, saying the business model isn't sustainable, according to Variety.
The feud escalated in January when MoviePass removed its service from 10 AMC theaters.
The back-and-forth quieted down from there until Wednesday when AMC announced its own subscription service, called AMC Stubs A-List, which gives moviegoers three movies a week for $19.95 per month.
An AMC spokesman told The Verge the service isn't meant to compete with MoviePass, though.
“We understand the comparison, but we’re focused on our own program and on delivering the very best, most reliable movie-going value option in the entertainment industry, which is what we believe AMC Stubs A-List provides to our guests,” the representative told The Verge. “It’s simple, seamless, and a great way to go to the movies.”
AMC might have the final laugh, though. According to Quartz, shares for MoviePass’ parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics, dropped 30 percent after AMC announced its new service.
Subscription services seem to be the way of the future for moviegoers. Since MoviePass' recent rise to popularity, AMC, Cinemark and Sinemia have all launched their own services to help patrons pay for movies through a subscription plan.