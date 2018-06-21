SALT LAKE CITY — Snoop Dogg, Diplo and others are scheduled to perform at this year’s Twilight Concert Series, it was announced on Thursday morning.

The long-running series has been in flux since last summer, when Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski recommended the series not be funded for 2018, citing two 2017 Twilight shows that ran deficits exceeding $100,000. The Salt Lake City Arts Council initially planned to revive the series in 2019, but Biskupski announced in February that it would return this year, in a short-term partnership with Salt Lake City-based Broadway Media.

2018’s series is moving from Pioneer Park to the Gallivan Center. The performers are as follows: