RIVERTON — Beginning July 1, businesses in the city will no longer have to pay licensing fees.

The move comes as the City Council approved the city’s 2018-19 budget and fee schedule.

Mayor Trent Staggs first proposed eliminating fees in the budget he presented to the City Council on May 1. The move, touted by the city as the first of its kind in Salt Lake County, essentially makes it free to do business in the city.

“We understand the value our local businesses provide to our city and our residents,” said Staggs. “By eliminating the business licensing fee, we want to send a clear message that Riverton is open for business.”

Businesses will need to continue to be licensed by the city, but there will not be a cost associated with it. The proposal does not include businesses that serve or sell alcohol or fireworks. It also does not include the elimination of the commercial building inspection fee required for new applicants or conditional use permit fees.

A state law passed in 2017, SB81, restricted a municipality’s ability to charge a fee for certain home-based businesses, and this change in Riverton takes it a step further.

According to the city, commercial business licenses had been set at $200 annually and brought in an estimated revenue of $90,000 to $95,000 per year to the city. Staggs said the loss in revenue will be offset by a slight increase in annual sales tax revenue the city has experienced this year due to increased economic activity.