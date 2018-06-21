Steve Smith Sr. doesn’t shy away from sharing his opinion, which helped the former Utah and NFL standout wide receiver land work as an NFL Network analyst following his football career.

Now, Smith Sr., who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, suggested perhaps he could make a run for becoming the U.S. president.

Last Friday, Smith posted on Twitter after current President Donald Trump visited the “Fox and Friends” set for an interview earlier that day.

I rarely comment on politics but @realDonaldTrump got me really thinking...If this dude can become leader of the free world, Damn I may have a chance for sure!



My name will be #Agent89 on the ballot too 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lk3nZGy6b4 — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) June 15, 2018

During that interview, Trump was asked if there had been any response from NFL players about the invitation Trump shared to suggest individuals he should pardon, according to the Baltimore Sun. That led to discussion about the national anthem protests in the NFL.

“I love athletics, I love sports, but they shouldn’t get the politics involved,” Trump told “Fox and Friends,” according to the Sun. “When you’re in a stadium, broadcast national — you should be proud and have your hand up, do everything that is right and play really tough football. Once you leave the stadium, go do whatever you do. Run for office, whatever.”

And finally …

At this time last year, former Utah basketball star Kyle Kuzma was waiting to hear his name called in the NBA draft. With the 2018 NBA draft taking place Thursday evening, Kuzma — now with the Los Angeles Lakers — shared some advice on social media for players coming into the league.

If I can give advice to all the newcomers coming into the league make sure your circle tight because everyone and their momma wants to be your homie — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 19, 2018