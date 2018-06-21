There is great uncertainty in Washington today surrounding votes on two immigration bills in the House of Representatives. Neither bill seems to have enough votes to pass, and Speaker Paul Ryan is considering pulling one, or both, of the bills without a vote.

Pulling legislation when a vote is in doubt has become common practice in Congress. When the party in power doesn’t feel that it has the votes, leadership pulls the bill so that no member of Congress has to take a hard vote.

This is a major problem in Washington today. When leadership takes a “whip count,” a count of how members say they will vote, it is done in private. Leaders then can determine if the bill isn’t likely to succeed and pull it — and the public doesn’t know who really "defeated" or blocked a bill.

Kristin Murphy Rep. Chris Stewart speaks during the Utah Republican Party state convention at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Neither of the proposed immigration bills is perfect. No legislation ever is. But on-the-record debates and votes are what legislating and governing is all about.

Utah's Rep. Chris Stewart said in a CNN interview Wednesday it was time for members of Congress from both parties to go on the record with their votes regarding immigration legislation. Stewart stated, “We are being placed in a situation where any small group can eliminate the option for representatives to take a vote or take a stand.” Rep. Mia Love, who led a discharge petition effort to force votes on four immigration bills, could put that option back on the table to drive additional debate and votes.

George Frey Utah U.S. Congress Woman Mia Love speaks at the Utah Republican 2018 nominating convention Saturday, April 21, 2018, in West Valley City, Utah.

Citizens should demand votes on critical issues — all issues, really. Without pressure from constituents by phone, in town halls and letters, the practice of not voting will continue.

Just as importantly, members of Congress across the political spectrum should demand they be given the chance to vote. Immigration is a critical component to the authority granted Congress by the Constitution. It is precisely what members were sent to Washington to do.