LDS Church updates guidelines for interviews

LDS Church leaders announced Wednesday that they had updated guidelines for bishop interviews with children and youths, according to the Deseret News.

The First Presidency has asked bishops to share a list of topics and ideas with parents and youths before they meet with children and youths for interviews.

The guidelines will appear in Handbook 1, which is the policy guide for bishops.

“The new handbook section provides new direction to bishops and their counselors when they discuss obedience to commandments with youth,” according to the Deseret News. “It states that they should ‘make appropriate use’ of the set list of questions required in limited-use temple recommend interviews.”

Utah Jazz prepare for draft

The Utah Jazz are trusting the front office to make the right moves Thursday in the NBA draft, according to the Deseret News.

Utah will have the 21st and 52nd overall picks for Thursday night’s draft.

Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Rudy Gobert told the Deseret News he is confident the Jazz will make the right decisions.

“I trust our front office and our staff to hopefully pick the best player for us in the short- and long-term or if they do a move, make the best move in the short-term,” Gobert told the Deseret News from Los Angeles.

“I think it’s time for us to get it going and try to get a championship. I believe they’re going to do what’s best for the team right now and in the next few years,” he added.

Trump signs executive order on family separation

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to solve the ongoing controversy of family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, a policy he and his administration has enforced, according to CBS.

The new order will keep key aspects of the “zero tolerance” policy, but makes changes as well.

For example, the federal government will still prosecute for crimes of “improper entry” but will "maintain family unity, by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources," the order’s text read.

"We are keeping families together and this will solve that problem. At the time we are keeping a very powerful border and it continues to be a zero tolerance, we have zero tolerance for people that enter our country illegally," Trump said.

Utah lawmakers support Trump executive order

Utah’s Republican congressional delegation said Wednesday that it supports President Donald Trump’s new executive order that will keep immigrant families together at the border, the Deseret News reported.

"We all understand how important it is to enforce our immigration laws, but we also all agree that separating children from their parents is not the right course of action," Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said in a prepared statement.

Hatch and dozens of other GOP senators asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop separating families at the border.

Utah Rep. Mia Love issued a statement saying she applauded "the president's willingness to change the unjust practice of separating families at the border. But this effort can't stop there."

