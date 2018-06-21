SPRINGVILLE — Investigators say fatigue may have lead to a crash early Thursday that killed a 17-year-old girl.

A girl driving a 2008 Ford Focus south on I-15 just before 1:30 a.m. lost control of her car for an unknown reason and struck a concrete retaining wall near Springville, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

The impact caused the Focus to spin into traffic, where it was struck on the driver's side door by an oncoming Toyota Sequoia.

Despite life-saving efforts, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Royce said. The identity of the girl, from Santaquin, was not immediately released pending notification of family members.

Royce said investigators believe the teen may have fallen asleep at the wheel prior to the crash.

Southbound I-15 was shut down in that area until 4:30 a.m. as the crash was investigated.