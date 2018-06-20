SALT LAKE CITY — Add another animal onto the list of things named after former President Barack Obama.

Researchers from the University of California-Riverside recently discovered a new creature they named after Obama thanks to his love and passion for science.

The tiny, disc-shaped creature is about one-half inch long. The creature, which had spiral grooves, spent most of its life underwater. The creature rarely moved from its spot in the sea, according to USA Today.

The scientists named the creature Obamus coronatus (with “coronatus” meaning “crowned”).

The creature was one of the first species to exist on Earth but doesn’t exist anymore, according to The Hill.

Researchers discovered a fossilized version in a southern Australia mountain range.

“I’ve been working in this region for 30 years, and I’ve never seen such a beautifully preserved bed with so many high quality and rare specimens, including Obamus and Attenborites,” said paleontologist Mary Droser of the University of California-Riverside, the lead author of two new studies about the discoveries.

Obama has nine different species named after him, the most of any U.S. president, according to Science magazine.

But, according to SF Gate, that doesn’t come close to Sir David Attenborough, who has 15 species named after him.