As a youth tobacco prevention advocate, I want to thank United States Representative Chris Stewart for his efforts to stop tobacco companies from targeting kids with candy-flavored tobacco products.

For two years in a row, Rep. Stewart has voted against proposals to weaken Food and Drug Administration oversight of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. I appreciate Rep. Stewart speaking out against this year’s harmful proposal, which would make it easier for tobacco companies to keep selling candy-flavored products that lure kids.

Rep. Stewart knows the facts: most kids who use e-cigarettes are attracted by sweet flavors like sour gummy worm and pop rocks. These flavors make e-cigarettes sound harmless, but they contain nicotine, which is addictive and can harm young brains that are still developing.

Studies have also found that young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to try smoking regular cigarettes. Flavored cigars, which can cause cancer and other serious health problems, also are popular with young people.

No matter what, tobacco products certainly aren’t safe, and no young person should start using any tobacco product. I hope Rep. Stewart inspires others in Congress to protect kids by rejecting any efforts to weaken FDA rules for tobacco products.

Ashley Bang

Ivins, Washington County