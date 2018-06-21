Perhaps foolishly, I have always believed in the American dream. Maybe it is because I have seen its fruit in my own life. A long time ago my forefathers left Europe and came to the United States. Through their hard work and a land offering social mobility, I have never in my life wanted for food or clothes. I have enjoyed a comfortable and happy life.

Because of my great fortune, I espouse Woodrow Wilson’s idea of American exceptionalism. Wilson once advised newly naturalized citizens to “not only always think first of America,” but to “think first of humanity … for America was created to unite mankind.” The United States has an obligation to the rest of the world to “get rid of the things that divide, and make sure of things that unite.” The United States exists to lead the world in equality, fairness and morality.

Like many of you, I was horrified when I learned the United States is dividing children from their families at the border. Last year I worked in Texas helping Central American families seeking asylum, back when our country only separated husbands and wives, and allowed children to remain with their mothers. I saw mothers desperate to protect their children. I watched innocent children fleeing terrible circumstances find comfort in the presence of their mothers.

I have met those fleeing Central America, and I know what they are running from. If you knew, you would not fault them for illegally crossing the border and claiming asylum after they get caught. Families are fleeing exploitation, death threats, the rape of their daughters, forced recruitment of their sons to militant groups and their own eventual murder. If you heard their stories, you would beg them to enter the United States however they could.

Most people agree it is right for a starving mother to steal bread to feed her children. Of course it is illegal to steal bread, but our society's need to prevent people from stealing bread is less significant than our society's need to save starving children. If this is true, then it must be morally right and socially acceptable to cross a border illegally to save your children from being raped and murdered in front of you. It has to be.

Our country was founded on the idea of natural rights, or the enlightenment notion that simply by being born a human a person is endowed with certain privileges. As Thomas Jefferson announced to the world, everyone is born with the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These are true ideas. And when Wilson says “America was created to unite mankind,” these are the ideas the United States espouses that unite mankind. Natural rights do not just belong to Americans, and the United States has a sacred duty to protect these rights for everyone on earth.

The privilege of being born in this country carries responsibility, responsibility to give to others less fortunate and to protect their liberties. Or at the very least, not to tear apart the families of those less fortunate as they give everything trying to enjoy what should be granted them simply by being human.

We forget ourselves in serving our country so our country can serve others. By helping those in desperate need we become truly American. Let us not hide away our prosperity while the world burns around us. We live in peace, comfort and happiness. Sharing what we have with those who do not will in no way diminish the privileges we enjoy. In fact, sharing our privilege will unite mankind.