We have been separating children from their parents for decades.

When a parent commits a local crime and is sent to jail, the children are separated from their parent. This is obviously a big detriment to the children and needs to stop. We should never, ever do this to children. But we do and no one complains.

The parents who enter this country illegally and bring their children (and their supporters) have the audacity to complain when the children are separated. What do they expect? These parents have also violated the law, and they are not even citizens. Why the double standard?

We condone separating children from their criminal citizen parents (and rightly so), while hollering about doing the same for illegal entrants. There is no difference and it makes no sense. Why not construct "family jail cells," and have them all in jail together? Oops, it seems to be against the law to jail the children.

Wayne Collins

Salt Lake City