BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Solitude Mountain Resort has been purchased by the same ski conglomerate, Alterra Mountain Co., that acquired Park City's Deer Valley and 11 other resorts late last year.

Alterra announced the acquisition in a press release Wednesday.

Citing Deer Valley in the announcement, Alterra's CEO Rusty Gregory said Solitude is a natural fit for the company and a "tremendous addition to our family of destinations."

"We are especially excited to expand our reach within Utah and offer another ski and snowboard experience in a state known for its exceptional snow and mountain culture,” Gregory said in the release.

The 1,200-acre Solitude will be Alterra's 13th ski resort acquisition since it was established in 2017, with locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Solitude does not know how much the acquisition will affect the average skier's wallet, according to Jeff Carroll, the resort's director of sales and marketing.

"I can't really say what or how the pricing strategy might change," Carroll said. However, he said the acquisition will have a positive effect on the average consumer.

"Especially because of our inclusion in the Ikon pass, it'll give our skiers greater access to more ski destinations," Carroll said. "I think being part of the Alterra family will increase our ability to make improvements here at Solitude."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018. The resort may close during the acquisition process for reasons including "regulatory approvals."

“Joining the impressive group of Alterra Mountain Company destinations places Solitude Mountain Resort in a strong position to continue to grow and enhance the brand and culture that is Solitude,” said Kim Mayhew, Solitude's general manager. “We are excited about the opportunities this transaction will create for our guests, our staff, and for our community in Big Cottonwood Canyon.”

While Alterra said more details, "including Ikon Pass inclusion details and more," may become available once the acquisition is final, terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Ikon pass is a $999 seasonal ski pass that grants access to Alterra's 12 current resorts.

This new purchase better positions Alterra as a serious challenger of Vail Resorts, a company that owns 14 resorts in the increasingly consolidated industry. Alterra purchased the 12 ski resorts, including Deer Valley, less than a year ago when the company was created by Colorado's KSL Capital Partners and Aspen/Snowmass.

Carroll said Solitude was in talks for acquisition with Alterra at the same time as Deer Valley during its 2017 acquisition, but it was not feasible at that moment.

"Ultimately it was just too big of a transaction — too much to do — to acquire both companies prior to opening to the ski season," Carroll said. "The timing was just off to try to close on both resorts at that time."

With this sale, Solitude will join 12 other ski resorts, including California's Alpine Meadows, Colorado's Winter Park and Ontario's Blue Mountain.