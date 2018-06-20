SALT LAKE CITY — Striking gold with another Donovan Mitchell in this year’s NBA Draft is highly unlikely, but Utah Jazz players are confident in the front office to make the best decision on Thursday night.

Members of the Jazz have already started their offseason training in preparation for the 2018-19 season after surprising many with a second-round postseason run this year.

Utah holds the 21st and 52nd overall selections in the draft and Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Rudy Gobert is confident that Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey & Co. will come away with the best move to help the gang compete for a title.

“I trust our front office and our staff to hopefully pick the best player for us in the short and long-term or if they do a move, make the best move in the short-term,” Rudy Gobert told the Deseret News from Los Angeles. “I think it’s time for us to get it going and try to get a championship.

“I believe they’re going to do what’s best for the team right now and in the next few years,” he added.

In 2017, Utah traded up to take Mitchell at No. 13 from the Denver Nuggets for Trey Lyles and 24th pick Tyler Lydon. Mitchell will now join the draft show as an in-arena guest after recently being cleared to resume basketball activities after injuring his foot in the playoffs.

Deseret News sources say the chances of things being that exciting again on draft night are slim for Utah, but the front office will try its hardest to come away with a solid piece.

Jazz swingman Royce O’Neale has been busy this week on the Junior Jazz road trip, but also told the Deseret News that he trusts the Jazz brass to pull off their magic.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

“I think just a player that can play multiple positions that fits in well with the way we play, the way our guys are, and how we get along,” O’Neale said. “You never know what’s going to happen, but whoever we get I think will be a good piece for us to build on to what we already have.

“I don’t really know who is in the draft, really,” he continued, laughing. “I haven’t been paying attention like that. I’ve been out of college for a couple years but it’s a lot of good players in the draft so it’ll be interesting to see.”