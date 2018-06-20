President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday halting the practice of separating children from their families at the border. That commonsense solution should be acknowledged as long overdue, rather than something to applaud. It also should be the beginning, not an end, of pressure put on Congress to make lasting changes to America's immigration laws.

This highly emotional and hyper-politicized issue sparked cries across the nation for the president to act and for Congress to find a legislative fix to the decades-old immigration problem.

We continue to affirm that compassion and the rule of law are completely compatible principles that must be applied in order to establish a solution to illegal immigration.

But will a national moment of empathy and frustration propel enough forward movement to fix the national security and immigration problem? Much of that depends on the American people keeping politicians focused on real solutions. Moments such as this require leadership from the president and members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle.

With his executive order, the president may have released the mounting pressure on Congress to craft a lasting legislative solution. Congress tends to function best when faced with a tight deadline, but that doesn’t need to be the case.

The country must stop settling for the blame-placing rhetoric of, “The House can’t pass this bill. The Senate won’t pass that bill. The president will never sign the bill into law. The other political party will obstruct.” No one will really know the truth of any of those claims unless they are put to a test.

No one is 100 percent certain the president will veto something until it is actually put on his desk. He may veto it, but then the process continues, as designed, and Congress can amend, debate, compromise and do what representatives were sent to Washington to do.

No one knows if the House can get a piece of legislation through its chamber until the bill gets to the floor. Likewise, no one knows if the Senate can get to 60 votes until real debate and an amendment process are allowed to happen. History shows that members of the minority party can be persuaded toward compromise.

The nation has come to accept the rhetoric that nothing can be done and that the dynamics never change. However, when forced to face constituents, when hit with media exposure, when confronted with pressure, things change. When politicians check the political headwinds, poll numbers, resistance from opposition and input from constituents, votes change.

The problem of late is that Americans accept the reasons why things can’t be done without even trying, which for politicians is the best way to ensure no one has to take a hard vote, and the status quo of power remains intact.

This could be a historic moment for Congress to reclaim its right and authority when it comes to immigration and naturalization law. Congress has been abdicating authority and responsibility to the executive branch for years.

We call upon both the Senate and the House to swiftly produce actionable items for evaluation and debate. A legislative solution to this problem should reflect core American ideals — protecting the basic human rights of all people.

A chance-of-a-lifetime bipartisan breakthrough has seemed within the nation’s grasp this week. The outcry against the treatment of families at the border transcended geography, economic status and social class. Business, religious and community leaders across the country echoed the appeal for compassion and rule of law, and public opinion clearly shows that citizens favor a true solution to America’s failed immigration policies.

The country must remain vigilant and not allow the positive result of President Trump’s executive order to release the pressure from elected officials to legislatively solve the immigration dilemma.

We hope the work of national lawmakers will reflect the collaborative emotion that currently pervades public sentiment, enabling them to prioritize people over partisanship and balancing human compassion with the rule of law in the true spirit of America.