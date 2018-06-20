Melissa Mellin, of Park City High School, reacts as she realizes she won a $10,000 scholarship from Comcast NBCUniversal during a luncheon at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The company awarded $51,000 in scholarships to 34 Utah students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, recognizes the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. In addition to Mellin, 31 students received $1,000 scholarships and two received $5,000 scholarships.