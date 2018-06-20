Dad’s are different. There’s no way around it.

And even though sometimes I don’t quite understand why dads do things the way they do, I have to admit, I’m glad they do. As we celebrated the glory of fatherhood last weekend, I kept thinking about all the ways that dads raise children differently than moms do.

A friend of mine described some of these differences perfectly (and hilariously) in her picture book, “Daddies Do,” which explores all the hats dads wear and their unique relationship with their kids. From not caring about brushed hair to tossing kids high in the air, dads bring their own flare to parenting.

In our house, my husband definitely has a different style than I do when it comes to the kids, and this week, I’m grateful for all the things he does just a little differently like:

• Making our kids work. Dad has zero patience of excuses, and my girls know it. When he gives them a job, they do it without whining or complaining because they know it will only earn them another assignment.

• Giving our kids freedom. My husband is much less anxious about things I worry about such as, well, everything. So he’s much more likely to let them bike down to the park or jump off the highest rung of the playground ladder. And since I won’t stop sheltering my kids anytime too soon, I’m glad they have their dad to balance things out and get a few bruises and bumps every now and then.

• Eating fast food. Now I know there is no real redeeming value in eating a supersized anything, but it’s an experience my kids just won’t get with me. Apparently, my kids look forward to their fast-food extravaganzas whenever I’m gone and Dad is in charge of dinner.

• Roughhousing. My husband knows how to get on the floor, roll around and toss a kid up in the air like nobody’s business. He plays with our kids in a way I don’t and gives them the kind of physical outlet they need.

Of all the things he does as a parent, I think the top on my list has to be that my husband shows my children what it means to be a man and a father. He works hard for us. He plays hard with us. He puts everyone’s needs above his own. And whether it’s my daughters or my son, I want them to grow up knowing that that’s the main thing daddies do.