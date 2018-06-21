Nikki King and Alice Rampton’s book, “Life After Losing One: A Parent’s Guide for When a Child Dies” (Cedar Fort Publishing) gives tips, guidance and hope for parents who have lost a child.

King and Rampton, who each lost their daughters and are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, combined their experiences with anecdotal thoughts from other parents throughout the book. “Life After Losing One” outlines the grieving process each parent faces, giving detailed tips, allowing parents from all walks of life to find support during this difficult process.

Here are some of those tips:

Provided by Cedar Fort Alice Rampton co-authored "Life After Losing One."

1. How you deal with that loss and grief will be unique to you

While there are stages of griefeveryone goes through, not everyone deals with it the same way. Don’t expect to grieve the way others do or expect others to do it the way you do. There is no right or wrong way to grieve, no specific time to start and no time it needs to end, they write.

2. Use friends and family to help lift your burden

With the loss of a child, not only is there the immediate and lasting grief, but there will also be the overwhelming logistics of the funeral process, according to the authors. Friends and family want to help, and this is a time to let them.

3. Grieve with your spouse, not separately

Provided by Cedar Fort is by Nikki King is a co-author of "Life After Losing One."

The loss of a child can put a strain on a marriage. This is why it is important to help each other through this process. Don’t blame each other, acknowledge feelings, let each grieve the way he or she needs to, spend time together and seek professional help if necessary, they write.

4. Allow your other children to talk about the deceased

Siblings of the deceased child are often the forgotten survivors, write King and Rampton. It is crucial to acknowledge that they are also hurting by allowing them to communicate. They may need to talk, write things down, draw pictures or even express themselves through play. Pay attention to these things, and acknowledge them so they can also have a chance to grieve.

5. Find faith in something more

“Broken hearts can heal,” the authors wrote. “Faith can be the hope you need to help heal a broken heart in ways you might not be able to imagine.”