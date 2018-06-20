SALT LAKE CITY — A Navajo candidate for the San Juan County Commission who was kicked off the ballot for not living in Utah filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to be reinstated for the November election.

Willie Grayeyes, a Democrat, claims the state and the county violated his constitutional right to appear on the ballot as a candidate and to vote in the 2018 election.

Lawyers for Grayeyes said in a statement the finding by San Juan County was an attack on his race and political views. They argue he was targeted because new, court-ordered voting districts could help more Navajos get elected.

For the last 20 years, Grayeyes has had a residence at Navajo Mountain in a rural area near Paiute Mesa in Utah where he runs cattle under a Navajo Nation grazing permit, according to the complaint in U.S. District Court.

"Although Grayeyes’ work sometimes forced him to travel to Arizona, and although his responsibilities as an official in the Navajo Nation had him frequently commuting back and forth from Utah to Arizona to Utah, he always regarded his home on Navajo Mountain as the principal place of residence to which he intended forever to return," the suit says.

Grayeyes, chairman of the board of Utah Dine Bikeyah and a key proponent behind the designation of the Bears National Monument, became the subject of a residency investigation after a complaint was lodged by Wendy Black, a contender for the same seat.

San Juan County Clerk John David Nielson, in a May 4 letter to Grayeyes, said components of the investigation point to protracted absences from his claimed residency and information from Grayeyes' own sister that he actually lives in Tuba City, Arizona.

"All the other witnesses, particularly the witnesses who live in Navajo Mountain and Paiute Mesa (including your sister Rose) stated that you do not live in the region, had not lived there for years and that you were living in Tuba City, Arizona," the letter states. "It is apparently common knowledge that you do not live in the area and in fact reside in Tuba City."

Nielson's letter said the investigation did not support residency at Navajo Mountain.

"Considering the length of your absences from the residence, there is evidence that your absences from your property are quite lengthy. Multiple witnesses told the deputy you had not lived in the area for years," the letter states.

Along with Nielson and Black, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, San Juan County Attorney Kendall Laws and San Juan sheriff's deputy Colby Turk are named as defendants.

Contributing: Associated Press