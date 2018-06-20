SALT LAKE CITY — The summer of 2018 has gotten off to a fast start for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

From interviewing Draymond Green and Kevin Love during the NBA Finals to hosting basketball camps to traveling the world with Adidas, Mitchell seems to be everywhere.

Now he can add another accomplishment to his growing résumé.

A Deseret News source confirmed that Mitchell will appear on Thursday’s NBA draft show on ESPN at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the in-arena show.

The draft broadcast begins at 5 p.m. MDT, with the Jazz holding the 21st and 52nd selections.

In addition to being part of the ESPN telecast, another source confirmed that Mitchell will be interviewing draftees and doing commentary. He’ll also be interviewing the “green carpet” room attendees as they arrive to the arena as part of the Mountain Dew initiative.

Mitchell posted via TwitterWednesday that he was cleared to return to basketball activities after injuring his foot in the postseason.

Ya boy is cleared 😈 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 19, 2018

Mitchell is a finalist for Rookie of the Year, which will be announced during the NBA Awards on June 26, and is an ESPY candidate for “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” which will be presented July 18 in Los Angeles on ABC.