SALT LAKE CITY — As part of a multiyear project to improve the service experience for residents and businesses, the city formally launched a new and improved city website on Wednesday.

The new website — SLC.gov — replaces the city’s old website previously found at slcgov.com. The new site had a soft launch three weeks ago. The city’s last major web redesign was completed in 2011.

The redesign began more than a year ago and was led by several of the city’s departments, as well as Utah Interactive, a Salt Lake City-based online services company that focuses on eGovernment initiatives, including building and maintaining Utah.gov.

“As a government agency, Salt Lake City’s primary responsibility is to ensure businesses and residents can access the information and services they need to live, work and play in Utah’s capital city,” Mayor Jackie Biskupski said in a statement. “For many people, the city’s web presence is the primary way they will interact with city government, so we wanted to create a space which was accessible to all, service oriented, and of course, easy to use.”

With nearly half of users accessing the city’s site via a mobile device, the redesign team focused efforts on building a mobile friendly site as well as improving accessibility. The new site was tested for ADA compliance utilizing independent accessibility audit tools.

Additional improvements include a cleaner look and a prioritization of service-oriented functions like bill pay, service request, employment opportunities, and permit and licensing information.