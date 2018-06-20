After learning about the immigrant children who are being separated from their families, Pastor Kevin Wallace didn’t hesitate to invite them to stay in the dormitory of his Tennessee church, WRCBtv reported.

Pastor Wallace tweeted at the White House and Department of Homeland Security, saying the Redemption to the Nations Church would be glad to give love and care to the children “while this mess gets fixed in Washington.”

https://twitter.com/rttnpastor/status/1008855211597852677

Pastor Wallace said he did not intend for his tweet to be a political statement.

"We know this, we love people and we love God, and we've got availability,” Pastor Wallace told WRCBtv. “And that's what I was trying to say is we're available. If there's anything we can do to help we're available."

Although WRCBtv reports it’s unlikely the government will accept Pastor Wallace's offer, other members of the community responded to his tweets with their desire to help the children if they were to come to Chattanooga.

“Even though I'm not a member of your church I'm part of THE church and if this were to happen, I'd love to be involved somehow to help these babies,” Twitter user Lucinda Cruz wrote.

Another Twitter user, a local hairstylist, said she’d be happy to give the kids shampoo and cut services.

