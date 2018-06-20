SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of controversy, Disney-Pixar is getting some new leadership.

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn announced that the directors of hits “Frozen” and “Up” will take over for previous head John Lasseter, who took a leave of absence after several harassment allegations.

Horn said Peter Docter (“Up” and “Inside Out”) and Jennifer Lee (“Frozen”) were both promoted to be chief creative officers of the Pixar and Disney animation studios, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee and Docter will overlook all new projects moving forward, Horn said in a statement released to THR.

“Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter are two of the most gifted filmmakers and storytellers I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” Horn said in a statement. “Pete … has been an integral part of Pixar almost since the beginning and is a huge part of its industry-leading success. Jenn, in bringing her bold vision to the boundary-breaking ‘Frozen,’ has helped infuse Disney Animation with a new and exciting perspective. Each of them embodies the unique spirit, culture and values of these renowned animation studios, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have them to lead us into the future.”

Lee is currently wrapping up production on “Frozen 2.” She also served as executive producer on “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” which will hit theaters later this year.

Lee will join an exclusive club of female executives in the animation world, according to Deadline.

“Animation is the most collaborative art form in the world, and it is with the partnership of my fellow filmmakers, artists, and innovators that we look ahead to the future,” Lee said in a statement. “My hope is to support the incredible talent we have, find new voices, and work together to tell original stories. The great films of Disney Animation — the films I loved as a kid and my daughter has grown up loving — are magical, timeless, and full of heart, and it is our goal to create films that carry on and grow this 95-year legacy for future generations.”

Docter previously served as an animator on “Toy Story” and as executive producer for “Brave” and “Monsters University.”

“I am excited and humbled to be asked to take on this role,” Docter said. “It is not something I take lightly; making films at Pixar has been my chronic obsession since I started here 28 years ago. I am fortunate to work alongside some of the most talented people on the planet, and together we will keep pushing animation in new directions, using the latest technology to tell stories we hope will surprise and delight audiences around the world.”

Ed Catmull will remain as president of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios. Both Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation Studios, and Andrew Millstein, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios, will continue to serve under Catmull.