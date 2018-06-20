SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, reacted quickly to President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday to sign an executive order that will keep immigrant families detained at the border from being separated.

"We all understand how important it is to enforce our immigration laws, but we also all agree that separating children from their parents is not the right course of action," Hatch said in a prepared statement.

The senator said he appreciated "the president's willingness to listen to us on this issue." Tuesday, Hatch and a dozen other GOP senators asked U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop the separations while Congress works on the issue.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, issued a statement saying she applauded "the president's willingness to change the unjust practice of separating families at the border. But this effort can't stop there."

Both Hatch and Love said Congress must now take action. The House is expected to take up a compromise bill on Thursday that includes a provision backed by Love to allow families to stay together in detention.

Hatch is a co-sponsor of a Senate bill intended to keep families together and ensure they receive humane treatment. It also authorizes 225 new immigration judges and requires cases involving children to be prioritized.

The president's executive order blames inaction by Congress for the separations resulting from the administration's zero tolerance policy that requires immigrants seeking asylum or caught crossing the border illegally to be held.

"It is unfortunate that Congress' failure to act and court orders have put the administration in the position of separating alien families to effectively enforce the law," the order states.

The executive order was signed by Trump as a group of about 50 Utah Democrats gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to protest the federal government's treatment of children taken from their parents.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the president's action "is absolutely a step in the right direction." But he said it should not have taken an uproar from throughout the country to resolve "such a fundamental issue."