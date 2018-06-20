SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Creamery just announced a new ice cream flavor.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the BYU Creamery introduced the new fluffernutter ice cream, which is a combination of vanilla ice cream, marshmallows, crushed cookies and a peanut butter-graham cracker swirl.

See a photo of the ice cream below.

Happy Tuesday, Cougars! Have you heard about the new ice cream flavor? Let us introduce you to fluffernutter ice cream:... Posted by BYU Creamery on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

“Are you drooling yet?! Stop by the Creamery and try it today,” the post reads.

Despite its unique flavors, BYU Creamery lost out to Aggie Ice Cream in the Deseret News battle of the creameries last year.

More than 6,400 people responded to a Deseret News survey between the two creameries. Readers chose Aggie Ice Cream in a landslide victory.

Deseret News’ Whitney Wilde reviewed both creameries. She said both were equally delicious.

"The football record between the two is 46-35-3 in favor of the Cougars, but this ice cream battle adds another tally to the third column," she wrote. "I’m calling it a tie. Yes, it’s possible. And no, I’m not trying to play it safe."