NORTH SALT LAKE — The city is combining its annual 5K, fireworks show and the Eaglewood Festival of Speed one celebration dubbed Liberty Fest.

The 5K will take place at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Legacy Park, 1140 W. 1100 North. Kids can participate in a free 1K (with another paying participant) at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20 per individual and $35 per family. No registration is required for the 1K. Runners can register at www.active.com

The Eaglewood Festival of Speed will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 2, at Eaglewood golf Course, 1110 E. Eaglewood Drive. The free event will feature a wide variety of cars, motorcycles and trucks from around the world.

Exhibitors should be ready to drive their vehicles into the display area at 6 p.m. For more information, go to eaglewoodfestivalofspeed.com.

The golf course will also be the site of a free fireworks show on Tuesday, July 3. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be inflatables and games for children, live music beginning at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.