NORTH SALT LAKE — Beginning July 1, residents will pay more for about 2 percent more for culinary water and garbage disposal.

According to the city, the rate increase will add $.50 to the base charge and a minimal increase for usage for the average residential customer.

The garbage rate is increasing $.22 per can for regular garbage, and recycling rates are increasing $1.35 per can. The city said recycling rates have increased drastically due to changes in global recycling markets.