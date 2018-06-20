PROVO — A high-ranking LDS Church leader insisted Wednesday that religious identity deserves at least the same legal and social protections being afforded to those of various racial, gender and sexual identities.

"Too often, secular elites and government officials focus so much on certain favored identities, such as race, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, that they miss the importance of religion as a profound source of identity," said Elder L. Whitney Clayton, senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"Just as society has increasingly understood that other identities should not be hid from the public view, society also must recognize the same for religious identity," he added.

Elder Clayton received a standing ovation from 443 people in the Pardoe Theater at BYU's Harris Fine Arts Center after he delivered the opening keynote address for "Religious Freedom and the Common Good," the annual religious freedom review sponsored by the university's International Center for Law and Religion Studies.

He expressed concern that some Americans now consider religious beliefs "quaint anachronisms" that society should discard.

"This view is profoundly naive," Elder Clayton said. "It fails to account for the fact that for tens of millions of Americans, faith and religious conviction are the most powerful and defining sources of personal and family identity in their lives. … Their faith is marrow to the very bones of who and what they are. The failure to understand this (discounts) the importance of religious freedom to allow people to live out their core identity in dignity and peace."

He also said he was alarmed that some are pressing people of faith to abandon their beliefs or keep them to themselves.

"One cannot check religious identity at the church or synagogue exit or the door of one's home any more than one can check their race or ethnicity. Religious identity cannot be compartmentalized and stuffed into a box labeled 'private.'"

He spoke with emotion about two of his ancestors, 19th century pioneers whose sacrifices on the Mormon Trail west forged what he called a unique LDS identity. He said that identity shapes the church's efforts to inspire respect for "a human dignity that requires appropriate accommodation for the many ways human identity finds expression."

"My point is that misconstruing religious faith as a mere choice or preference, as something that can be adopted and discarded at will, radically misconceives the nature of religion in the lives of millions of faithful people. It makes light of faith, treating it, in the words of the Supreme Court earlier this month, as 'something insubstantial and even insincere.' It reduces a way of life and a state of being to a pastime. It takes an identity that for millions is vastly more important and profound than race, color, ethnic origin, ethnicity, sexual orientation, education, profession, wealth and so on and dismisses it as trivial or something to grow out of, like a childhood belief in Santa Claus."

Elder Clayton practiced law for 23 years before he became an LDS general authority in 2001. He joined the Presidency of the Seventy in 2008. He became the group's senior president in 2015.

"If you have concluded that certain favored classes deserve special legal protections and accommodations but that people of faith do not because they have chosen their beliefs and can just as easily unchoose them, I would ask you to reconsider," he said.

"If you believe public and private institutions should credit the dignitary claims of racial, ethnic, gender and sexual minorities, then please consider that many of the same reasons for doing so apply with equal or greater force to the dignitary claims of religious believers. If you believe that taking constitutional and human rights seriously requires social respect and legal safeguards for people to live out their core identities openly as equal participants in our communities and nation, then I hope that same conviction also extends to religious people and their core beliefs."

He said that not all secularists refuse to see the reality of religious faith, but that some in government, academia and the media have never experienced the power of faith and don't understand how something they reject can define another's very identity.

"Once experienced and accepted, faith in God is life-altering," Elder Clayton said. "It influences one's personal, familial and cultural identity. It defines who and what we are, how we understand our purpose for being, how we relate to others, how we deal with pain, suffering and death. Through our faith we comprehend more deeply the meanings of marriage and family, gender and sexuality. In nearly all religions, personal faith brings us into communities of faith, where individual belief and practice combine with communal worship, sacred ceremony, shared traditions and celebrations. For many, faith is experienced primarily in company. We become part of something larger than ourselves, bound in beautiful and meaningful relationships with those of similar conviction. Religious faith often entails duty and personal sacrifice."

