PROVO — An Eagle Mountain man who faced 50 counts of sexually abusing children between two cases has pleaded guilty to some of the counts.

Johnathon Damion Nixon, 32, already a registered a sex offender, pleaded guilty Tuesday in 4th District Court to three counts of sodomy on a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, multiple other counts of sodomy of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and lewdness involving a child were dismissed. Nixon is scheduled to be sentenced on both cases on Aug. 7.

Nixon was arrested in May for investigation of a few counts of sexually abusing children. But after he was arrested, he told investigators that he wanted to confess to "multiple sex offenses" against children, according to a jail booking statement.

Police were able to identify at least three victims dating back to 2014, all young girls under the age of 10.

In December 2015, Nixon was convicted on one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. That conviction required him to register as a sex offender in Utah.