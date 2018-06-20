Just days before the release of his new film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” actor Chris Pratt gave nine tips to the next generation while accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, including to be careful with their souls and believe in God’s love.

Sandwiched between humorous life tips like “don’t be a turd” and how to poop at a party, Pratt, known for his roles as Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Recreation,” gave advice centered on his belief in God.

“God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do,” Pratt said. In other moments during the speech, he advised the next generation to be careful with their souls and encouraged them to learn to pray.

Chris Pratt Wins the Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards Listen up! Generation Award winner Chris Pratt has nine rules to life you need to hear.Watch more of the 2018 Movie & TV Awards at mtvawards.mtv.com! Posted by MTV on Monday, June 18, 2018

Pratt’s last life tip before finishing his speech? Nobody is perfect, but grace is there to help.

“You're imperfect. You always will be. But there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you're willing to accept that, you will have grace,” Pratt said. “And grace is a gift, and like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood.”

Pratt’s fourth tip was to trick dogs into eating medicine by hiding it in a piece of hamburger. On Twitter, Pastor John Starke remarked this tip is a metaphor for Pratt’s entire speech, sharing bits of his beliefs between advice all could relate to and laugh at.

Chris Pratt’s (@prattprattpratt) point of dog medicine in hamburger meat was a metaphor for his whole speech. — John Starke (@john_starke) June 19, 2018

Other Twitter users thanked Pratt for his example and decision to speak about his beliefs.

Ok @prattprattpratt...I see you slippin’ some Kingdom-medicine into that hamburger! Well done, sir! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/UAcn9SathZ — Mandisa (@mandisaofficial) June 19, 2018

@prattprattpratt just preached the gospel to millions of people, proving that fame and loving God do not have to be exclusive. Thank you Chris Pratt for being an unashamed believer and encouraging me to be bold in my faith!! pic.twitter.com/jAEXBME43P — Anna Handloser (@annahandloser) June 19, 2018

Thank you for being such a positive role model. My son's (ages 10 and 11) were blown away by your speech at the MTV awards. Funny and filled with good advice. God bless you! — Cheri (@MrsSchobe) June 19, 2018

There is no question that @prattprattpratt just gave the most incredible speech ever from a microphone at any awards ceremony for Hollywood. #MTVMovieAwards #MTVAwards — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) June 20, 2018

Pratt also made headlines late last week when he surprised a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club at a premiere of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” TODAY reported.

"I'm a person of faith; I believe there's a reason I've been given this opportunity,” Pratt told TODAY. “I think that the only way for me to pay off the debt that I would incur by getting such an amazing life is to just reach out to kids and to be there for them and accept this responsibility as a mentor.”

Watch Pratt’s full speech here.