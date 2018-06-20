Just days before the release of his new film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” actor Chris Pratt gave nine tips to the next generation while accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, including to be careful with their souls and believe in God’s love.
Sandwiched between humorous life tips like “don’t be a turd” and how to poop at a party, Pratt, known for his roles as Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Recreation,” gave advice centered on his belief in God.
“God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do,” Pratt said. In other moments during the speech, he advised the next generation to be careful with their souls and encouraged them to learn to pray.
Pratt’s last life tip before finishing his speech? Nobody is perfect, but grace is there to help.
“You're imperfect. You always will be. But there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you're willing to accept that, you will have grace,” Pratt said. “And grace is a gift, and like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood.”
Pratt’s fourth tip was to trick dogs into eating medicine by hiding it in a piece of hamburger. On Twitter, Pastor John Starke remarked this tip is a metaphor for Pratt’s entire speech, sharing bits of his beliefs between advice all could relate to and laugh at.
Other Twitter users thanked Pratt for his example and decision to speak about his beliefs.
Pratt also made headlines late last week when he surprised a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club at a premiere of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” TODAY reported.
"I'm a person of faith; I believe there's a reason I've been given this opportunity,” Pratt told TODAY. “I think that the only way for me to pay off the debt that I would incur by getting such an amazing life is to just reach out to kids and to be there for them and accept this responsibility as a mentor.”
Watch Pratt’s full speech here.