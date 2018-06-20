SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz war room will be intense on Thursday, June 21.

Members of the front office will be watching, observing, communicating with other teams around the league to bring in the best possible prospect to help the playoff contenders.

Utah currently holds the No. 21 (first round) and No. 52 (second round) overall selections in the upcoming draft, but as many know, that could change with general manager Dennis Lindsey and his staff who have developed a reputation for smart moves on draft day.

My job is twofold, one, to bring the best possible talent to the Jazz and work them out and two to build a team, which you guys know could be in direct conflict. Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey

Last year, he surprised many by trading up to take Donovan Mitchell with the 13th pick with the Denver Nuggets for Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick. The rest is history, as Mitchell would morph into a Rookie of the Year finalist and one of the rising stars in the league after a solid first-year campaign.

In 2013, Lindsey also acquired Defensive Player of the Year finalist Rudy Gobert from the Nuggets at No. 27 for a second-round pick and cash consideration.

“My job is twofold, one, to bring the best possible talent to the Jazz and work them out and two to build a team, which you guys know could be in direct conflict,” Lindsey said during an offseason meeting with the local media in May. “Hopefully it’s not in total conflict hopefully if you draft... that there’s a way to work your way out of it.

“There’s been few drafts in my 22 years where it’s like, this guy’s going to be the best available two and sure enough there’s been a few times in hindsight that’s been a mistake.”

With that being said, the Jazz know they are in a tough spot on draft night, but luckily we’re here to help. Here is a closer look at No. 21 picks of the past decade.

2008: Ryan Anderson (New Jersey Nets)

The Nets drafted the 6-foot-10 forward out of California. He was productive in his first season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds as a rookie while starting 29 of his 66 games played. Anderson is currently in his tenth season as a solid contributor for the Houston Rockets. His career averages are 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 622 total games for the Nets, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Rockets.

2009: Darren Collison (New Orleans Hornets)

Collison entered the league after a solid four-year career at UCLA. He enjoyed a strong rookie season with the New Orleans Hornets, especially when Chris Paul went down with a sprained left ankle. In 37 starts, Collison put up 18.8 points and 9.1 assists over that stretch in “The Big Easy” but would eventually become a solid journeyman in Indiana, Dallas, Los Angeles and Sacramento. He just finished up his ninth season, where he posted 12.4 points and 5.3 assists as the Pacers’ full-time starter.

2010: Craig Brackins (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Brackins’ NBA career was brief after leaving Iowa State in 2010 as an All-Big 12 prospect. The OKC Thunder drafted him at No. 21 only to immediately trade him to the New Orleans Hornets who then traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brackins spent just two seasons in the league from 2010-12, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds. He has enjoyed several NBA Development League stints and built a solid career overseas, spending the past season in Japan for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

2011: Nolan Smith (Portland Trail Blazers)

Smith entered the league after an All-American college career at Duke, where we won a national title in 2010. He appeared in 44 games as a rookie in Portland, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 assists but would only last one more season in the league before heading overseas to Croatia and Turkey. In 2015, he was waived by the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League before returning to Duke as a special assistant on the coaching staff.

2012: Jared Sullinger (Boston Celtics)

Lingering back problems were the reason Sullinger dropped so low in the draft after a two-year All-American career and Final Four run at Ohio State. He was originally projected as a lottery pick, but fell in the Celtics’ lap after being red-flagged by NBA doctors. Sullinger enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, averaging 6.0 points and 5.9 rebounds, as a pivotal piece off the bench in Boston before suffering a season-ending back injury after 45 games. He played four of his five seasons in the league for the Celtics, before heading overseas to dominate in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Shenzhen Leopards.

2013: Gorgui Dieng (Utah Jazz)

Way before Mitchell became a household name in Salt Lake City, the Jazz front office briefly welcomed another Louisville product to the organization: Gorgui Dieng. Dieng never actually played a game in Utah as he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night for consensus national college player of the year Trey Burke but built a reputation as a productive contributor in the post. He recently finished his fifth season in Minnesota, where he averages 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for his career. He is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

2014: Mitch McGary (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The Chesterton, Indiana, native was drafted by the OKC Thunder as a first-round pick after a solid run at Michigan. He was good in his rookie campaign, averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds but would only last one more season after being waived by the Thunder for violating the league’s drug policy in 2016. He is now a competitive bowler.

2015: Justin Anderson (Dallas Mavericks)

The 6-foot-6 guard was drafted to the Mavericks after a three-year career at Virginia. He served multiple D-League stints as a rookie, but started nine of 55 games to average 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. He is currently a member of the Philadelphia 76ers where he serves as a glue guy on the wing.

2016: DeAndre’ Bembry (Atlanta Hawks)

Just two weeks before being picked by the Hawks, Bembry’s mind was far from basketball as his younger brother, Adrian Potts, was shot and killed in North Carolina while trying to break up a fight. Bembry was used here and there as a rookie, averaging 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds but boosted his numbers to 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds this season despite being set back from injuries.

2017: Terrance Ferguson (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Ferguson didn’t play much for the OKC Thunder this past season but did show potential, as he got better with more experience. He appeared in 61 games to average 3.1 points. At one point, he started in 12 games, where he was able to display his freakish athleticism but knows he has many improvements to make this off-season. Perhaps his biggest off-court accomplishment was appearing next to teammate Paul George in a Gatorade commercial.