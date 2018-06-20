SALT LAKE CITY — Prepare yourself for even more “Star Trek” TV shows.

Alex Kurtzman, the new showrunner for “Star Trek: Discovery,” recently inked a five-year deal with CBS Studios that will have Kurtzman “expanding the 'Star Trek' franchise for television,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

CBS Television Studios didn’t confirm any specific shows on the horizon. But, according to EW, there are three different “Star Trek” programs in the works for CBS.

Jan Thijs, CBS ALL ACCESS Mary Chieffo as L'Rell on "Star Trek: Discovery."

In fact, one of the new shows might have Patrick Stewart returning to play Capt. Picard from “The Next Generation” series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That, however, remains unconfirmed and far from a done deal.

Regardless, Kurtzman said he’s excited for the future with CBS.

“CBS has also allowed us the great pleasure of reintroducing the world of 'Star Trek' audiences new and old, and we are very excited to keep working alongside them to expand that world,” Kurtzman said in a statement.

Dalia Naber, CBS ALL ACCESS Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou, left, and Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham in "Star Trek: Discovery."

Kurtzman will direct the Season 2 premiere of “Discovery,” which is currently in production. The show will pick up right where Season 1 left off.

Kurtzman recently replaced Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts as the showrunner, according to Deadline. He previously served on “Hawaii-Five-O” on CBS. He’s also worked on other productions, such as “Instinct,” “Scorpion” and “Sleepy Hollow.”