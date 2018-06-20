FARMINGTON — Applications are being taken for a vacancy on the City Council created by Brigham Mellor’s resignation, which will take effect July 22. According to the city, Mellor is resigning for employment reasons.

Under Utah law, the council must select a replacement within 30 days of resignation.

Interested parties must be a registered voter residing in Farmington. Declarations of candidacy from interested citizens are due to city Recorder Holly Gadd by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 20.

Interviews with those who apply will take place at a City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at City Hall, 160 S. Main. The council anticipates making a selection after the public interviews are conducted.

Whoever is appointed to the position will have to stand for election in November 2019 if they wish to continue serving on the council.

For questions or additional information, call 801-939-9205.