The Orem Owlz announced Wednesday that the rookie affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels will relocate to Pueblo, Colorado, pending approval from both Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.

The exact date of the relocation move has yet to be determined, but is at least two seasons away, the Owlz said. Further information will be released at a later date.

A determining factor in moving the team to Colorado in part was Pueblo's willingness to create a youth facility, something that never came to fruition in Utah County. Jeff Katofsky, the majority owner, told KOAA News 5 that the Pueblo community's planned $8 million expansion of youth baseball fields at the Runyon Sports Complex was important to him.

“It has always been my dream to have a youth facility that could host tournaments and help develop young players from all over the country, including disadvantaged and special-needs athletes. Pueblo, Colorado, has embraced the concept and provided us with the opportunity to not only accomplish this legacy but also to have a new stadium built for the Owlz,” Katofsky said in a press release.

The Owlz have been a part of the Utah County community since the early 2000s. The organization first joined the Pioneer League as the Provo Angels in 2001, then moved to Orem and changed its name to the Owlz in 2005.

“Utah County has been my family’s second home for almost 15 years. This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but this is an opportunity to involve and teach our kids baseball and, hopefully, leave a mark," Katofsky said. "We have loved our time in the Provo/Orem and surrounding communities. We are so grateful for the Owlz fans and community/corporate partners in which we have been associated.”