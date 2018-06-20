VINEYARD — The city’s new 18-acre Sports Park and Splash Pad will play host to this year’s Summer Celebration.

Festivities will kick off on Friday, June 29, with a free screening of “Despicable Me 3” at the park, 350 N. 100 East. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 30, city officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park, which features a splash pad, soccer fields, a kids play area, three pavilions, a detention basin, a pathway around the perimeter, and basketball, tennis and pickleball courts.

Following the ribbon-cutting there will be a breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a party in the park from noon to 4 p.m. The party will include access to all park amenities, food trucks, a foam pit, face painting, balloon artists, water games and bounce houses.

The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. For more information, log on to vineyardutah.org.