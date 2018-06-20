Dixie State University sophomore men’s golfer Jayce Frampton, senior women’s soccer player Darian Murdock and senior men’s basketball player Brandon Simister were each named 2017-18 Pacific West Conference Scholar-Athletes for their respective sports, as announced by the league office. The trio has now advanced on for consideration for the 2017-18 PacWest Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards, which will be announced on Thursday.

Frampton earned 2017-18 second-team all-PacWest honors after he posted two individual event victories in Hawai'i during the fall season. He took medalist honors at the DSU Island Invitational and followed that up with a win at the Hawai'i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, which earned him consecutive PacWest Player of the Week awards.

Frampton, who owns a 3.74 GPA as a finance major, also posted a tied for fourth finish at the UCSD SoCal Intercollegiate to help pace DSU to a team runner-up showing. In all, the sophomore played in all 10 events this season and posted five top-15 individual showings. He finished second on the team with a 73.93 scoring average in 29 competitive rounds and tied for the team lead with 11 rounds of par or better.

Murdock, who graduated with a 3.98 GPA in nursing and earned the 2016-17 PacWest Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete Award, closed her storied four-year career with a stellar award-winning senior season, which was capped by her second-straight CoSIDA Academic All-America second-team selection. In 2017, she repeated as PacWest Women’s Soccer Player of the Year and earned D2CCA West Region Player of the Year and D2CCA Second Team All-American honors.

Murdock finished the 2017 regular season ranked in the top 10 nationally in five statistical categories overall, including single-season school records for goals scored (19), game-winning goals (eight) and points (42). In all, Murdock’s name is etched atop five DSU single-season statistical categories this year, including becoming the first player in program history to register three hat tricks in one season, and in all three instances she was named the PacWest Player of the Week.

She ended her four years as the Dixie State’s career leader in game-winning goals (16) and finished third all-time in career goals (42), career points (94), career shots (204) and career shots on goal (104).

Simister collected CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America honors last March and was a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 selection with a 3.91 GPA in biology. He was a first-team all-PacWest and second-team D2CCA all-West region selection this past season after finishing as DSU’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 ppg.

He scored in double figures in 23 of his 28 starts with a team-high seven 20-plus point outings, and he led the team in scoring 13 times overall. In addition, the senior was named the 2018 PacWest Tournament Most Outstanding Player after pouring in a career-high 28 points in DSU’s tournament-clinching win over CBU. He also tallied 25 points with a DSU single-game record-tying six 3-pointers in a win over Holy Names.

Simister closed his season ranked in the top 15 nationally in free throw percentage with a DSU single-season record 90.2 percent clip, which included breaking DSU and PacWest single-game records with 18-straight free throws made in a win at Concordia-Irvine, going 18-for-18 overall.

Simister finished his four-year career owning the DSU “trifecta” as the single game (co-leader with six), single season (67 in 2017-18) and career (165) 3FGM leader. He is also DSU’s career leader in free throw percentage (.8708), and he is ranked in the top 10 all-time in 13 DSU career statistical categories overall, including second all-time in free throws made (337), third in assists (307), third in career 3-point percentage (.424) and fourth in scoring (1,145 pts).