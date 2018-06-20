PROVO — Kalani Sitake and Kyle Whittingham don’t see that big a deal in the NCAA’s new transfer rule announced a week ago, but former Utah coach Ron McBride sees issues on the horizon.

Every time a college team posts a depth chart or announces starters, there are broken hearts of hard-working athletes who want to play and believe they should be the guy. That is conflict. It happens everywhere.

The NCAA’s new rule stipulates athletes do not have to notify coaches or athletic departments if they want to transfer to another school. The old rule called for student-athletes to receive a “release” from their scholarship and in turn, were “released” to talk to only certain schools, while others could be blocked.

Another rule change announced the same day is that a player could play in four full games and still retain his redshirt season and maintain a year’s eligibility.

Making the process of leaving a school easier is something Sitake believes will work for the good of the players.

“I’ve been a huge advocate of that,” he said. “I’ve advocated that when a player wants to be released, to release them. Tom (Holmoe) and I have been functioning that way since Day 1. The NCAA just listened and agreed with us.

“It should be about the student-athlete, their desires and what kind of experience they want from college. I think it’s a good move.”

And the new redshirt rule?

“Again, that rule is thinking about the student-athlete and for us, it is a huge benefit because we have a lot of returned missionaries. I can think of a lot of guys who got home in June or July and needed time to get in shape. We probably could have been able to use them in the last four games last year.

“We can do that this year," Sitake continued. "It helps the returning missionaries more than anyone. I think about a freshman who is redshirting and this will give him an opportunity to get on the field and experience four games. I’m excited about it. I think it will be great for the development of these young men.”

Whittingham has similar thoughts.

“I think the redshirt rule is a huge positive,” said Whittingham. “It will be huge for everybody, especially the players. So many times you hear about an athlete losing a season of eligibility over one game or one play and this is much more reasonable. It makes you think now because you want to get all your freshmen exposed to collegiate football but you don’t want them to be exposed to more than four games.

“So, you’ve got those bullets and you don’t want to use them too early in the season because you may need them later for depth purposes, so now there’s a strategic element to it that wasn’t there in the past.”

Whittingham said the transfer rule isn’t that big of a deal because a player would still have to sit out and conferences could still tweak it to fit their needs.

“I don’t think it will be a real radical change. Transferring is still a cumbersome process and sitting out a year is not always desirable.”

McBride, 78, who last coached at Weber State, said the transfer rule can be scary because it makes it easier for an athlete not to face a coach or athletic director to make a change. Now, players make a declaration to the school’s compliance officer and their names are entered into a database that other schools can review.

You can bet both Whittingham and Sitake will have an on-campus recruiting coordinator checking the database daily.

The new rule goes into effect in October.

“I tell you what,” said McBride. “If you’re a player and you are ticked off or mad because you’re not playing or because you think you should be playing or a coach told you that you should be playing and you’re not, well, every time you get an unhappy kid they contact somebody and say, ‘Hey, you recruited me, maybe I’ll transfer over there. Do you have a spot for me?’

“To me, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

McBride is not alone. Other coaches see non-Power 5 schools becoming farm teams that can be raided. The new rule, however, does include penalties for tampering with athletes at other schools by recruiters.

University of Portland athletic director Scott Leykam told the Oregonian, “Now you’re not only recruiting prospective high school players, but you also have to recruit your own players.”

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich accused Oregon State’s football staff of tampering with his players in early May and told the Honolulu media last week he is very wary of the new rule for the same reasons Leykam described.

One thing most can agree on is that this is a power shift. It gives athletes more freedom to make choices and take their future into their own hands without intimidation or hurdles.