ST. GEORGE — An area of Dixie State University's campus has been temporarily closed off after at least 11 people have been "dive-bombed" by a pair of aggressive hawks.

"We've had 11 different faculty and staff members tell us they have been dive-bombed, basically," said Sherry Ruesch, the university's executive director of facility management. "The hawks sweep down and hit them."

The birds have been identified as Cooper's Hawks — widely found across the U.S. — and are defending a nest, Ruesch said. The hawks are a protected species.

The university has closed off the acre-large area near the Jennings Communication Building where they have been reported to attack.

The reports of the aggressive hawks began on June 12 when an employee informed the university that a bird had swooped down and hit his head.

The diving hawks have not caused any serious injury. However, one instance of a scratch has been reported.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has told university staff that Cooper's Hawks only attack from behind — so if anyone on campus hears a screech they should turn around and look at the descending hawk because it should veer away.