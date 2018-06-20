SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 20.

Salt Lake County to enact transportation tax

Salt Lake County received enough votes from its cities Tuesday night to enact a $58 million sales tax for transportation, according to the Deseret News.

The transportation tax failed in 2015 when placed before voters.

Salt Lake County voters will now likely pay one penny for every $4 spent.

Still, Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn is looking for a way to block the tax, as the “administration is looking into his ability to veto the council's resolution — though it's not clear if he legally can,” according to the Deseret News.

New tool helps residents review water use

A new tool helped reveal Tuesday that each Utahn uses about 242 gallons of water per day, according to the Deseret News.

The interactive tool found that about 3 million people use about 800,000 acre-feet of water.

State regulators have tried to figure out ways to help Utah limit its water use.

“Scrutiny comes, too, from a pair of legislative audits that blasted the state's water accounting methods,” according to the Deseret News.

Young migrants held in ‘tender age’ shelters

A new report from the Associated Press found the Trump administration has sent babies and young children separated from their parents to “tender age” shelters, according to The Associated Press.

Lawmakers described the shelters as “play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis,” according to the AP.

The government will likely open a fourth shelter to help house hundreds of children.

More than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border since early May.

Who will Utah Jazz take in NBA draft?

The Deseret News’ NBA mock draft predicts the Utah Jazz will select Donte DiVincenzo at the 21st spot.

DiVincenzo played at Villanova, winning the MVP of the Final Four along with the national championship in the spring.

A proven winner, DiVincenzo is known for his ability to shoot the ball, shooting 40.1 perfect from 3-point range.

