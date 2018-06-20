SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a fatal confrontation between an alleged trespasser and a security guard that occurred between two state government buildings early Wednesday.

About 5:25 a.m., a security guard was trying to remove a trespasser near the Heber Wells and Department of Workforce Services buildings, between 140 East and 160 East on 300 South, said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer.

The confrontation escalated into a struggle and multiple shots were fired, leaving the trespasser dead, Shearer said.

"It's possible that the suspect tried to take the gun off the security guard, at which time shots were fired," he said.

Several witnesses who heard the shots called 911. The security guard also eventually called 911 and has been cooperating with police, the sergeant said.

How the confrontation escalated, whether the suspect was armed or what words were exchanged, were questions still being investigated Wednesday.

The identity of the man who was killed was not immediately released. Shearer said the security guard works for a private company and is not an off-duty police officer working a part-time job.

