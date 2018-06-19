Competitors check their scores during the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. More than 300 archers from 40 countries are competing at the Easton Salt Lake Archery Center through Sunday. Among those vying for gold and World Cup points are Olympians, world champions and local hopefuls. Qualification and early elimination matches through Thursday are free and open to the public. Tickets to the finals on Saturday and Sunday are $10 per session for those 9 and older. For more information, or to purchase tickets, log on to archeryworldcupsaltlake.org. The Easton Salt Lake Archery Center is located at 575 John Glenn Road.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Team USA shoot during the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News La Nola Shepherd, of Lehi, laughs with teammates while competing for the United States during the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News La Nola Shepherd, of Lehi, competes for the United States during the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News La Nola Shepherd, of Lehi, walks to the target while competing for the United States during the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News La Nola Shepherd, of Lehi, checks her score while competing for the United States during the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Competitors check their scores during the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.