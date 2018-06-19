SALT LAKE CITY — Ed Barnett spends his days working at the airport to save money for his own apartment, and alternates his nights between a friend's place and the downtown homeless shelter.

"That's a big step, getting the money together" for an apartment, Barnett said. When it comes to homelessness, "getting out is unbelievably difficult."

So when Barnett learned he could get a free haircut Tuesday at Pioneer Park — saving him money and keeping him looking sharp at his job in the process — he jumped at the chance.

"Getting a haircut, that's a big deal, even though there's not much hair to cut," he said with a touch of self-deprecation. "It's tight right now. That's a lot of money to me."

Barnett was among more than a thousand of Salt Lake's poorest to be treated to a free meal and other services Tuesday as part of local Subway restaurants' 10th annual Day of Giving in downtown Salt Lake City.

Volunteers from Subway distributed about 1,200 sandwich meals at Pioneer Park, the restaurant chain estimated. Those who wanted haircuts got one free of charge, with the help of Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, and there were booths on hand offering job search and addiction recovery services.

The Rescue Mission regularly provides more than 800 meals per day to the homeless. Subway said in a release that Tuesday's meals were offered "to help the Rescue Mission provide further support to other programs or to extend the availability of their food services."

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Subway, its employees and their families treat thousands of Salt Lake's poorest with a free meal and other services during the company's 10th annual Day of Giving at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News A group of men enjoy free sandwiches during Subway's 10th annual Day of Giving at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Kekoa Wakley hands out sandwiches during Subway's 10th annual Day of Giving at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

"It's (about) giving back some dignity and telling them — 'Hey, you're valued,'" said Dennis Dickerson, director of community relations for the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake.

A handful of music radio station crews were at Pioneer Park blasting upbeat songs, providing a little entertainment to those waiting in a lengthy line. Some enjoyed games of cornhole as well.

It was the neighborly interaction, as much as the food and services themselves, that made a significant difference to those being served, said Tracy Reding, a local Subway franchisee.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Michael Parsons and his cat, Lucky, look for a place to eat during Subway's 10th annual Day of Giving at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

"It really helps people to boost how they feel about themselves," Reding said.

For volunteers, too, serving is an experience that provides new perspective on the homeless and indigent, Dickerson said.

Too often, "we make some assumptions that we probably shouldn't make" about the homeless, he said.

In addition to job and treatment services, Dickerson added, a first aid booth was on hand, as was a clothing giveaway at the park — with much of the attire suitable for a job interview.

Chris Croswhite, executive director of the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, said Tuesday's event was about "giving dignity and respect and building trust with the Rescue Mission."

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Stephen Russell gets a haircut from Caleb Cutler, of Taylor Andrews Academy of Hair Design, during Subway's 10th annual Day of Giving at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Croswhite said besides the meals it offers each day, the organization runs an approximately 13-month inpatient program focused on helping clients recover from addiction, find work and save up money for housing.

Homeless man Nathan Rumsey, who came for a meal and a haircut, said he imagined Tuesday's festivities were "what heaven looks like."

"We all needed this — like, somebody just doing good," Rumsey said. "I think that's what God would have us do."

Plus, he said, "Nobody can say no to free food."

Barnett felt similarly thankful.

"I really appreciate the people coming out and helping us. It's amazing they would that for us," Barnett said. "This is a really giving city."