The institution of the family is one of our most sacred entities in society. Parents need to install a moral compass in kids in a sad, ethically decaying world, and we can do better. To those who are blessed with offspring, seeing them grow up to be healthy and good citizens is like winning the lottery.

This is not about me; it's about you who devote time, energy and love to your kids. Father's Day and Mother's Day are every day when children get good report cards, volunteer, help aging parents in chores, participate in family time, etc. As time lapses, we take them at a young age to the teachers' doors, pick them up from high school down the road and then see them become independent and confident to go to college, start jobs and design their own paths. Enjoy it, as life is short.

When we are gone, they will remember us and will have their own children to continue good parenting. There are lots of good parents. Kids need to be safe, loved and taught right from wrong, and being a parent is a rewarding experience like no other.

Kerwin Maude

Pitt Meadows, Canada